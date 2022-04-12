15 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

The individual who died was from Santa Maria, between 50-69 years old and had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate-care site, according to the Public Health Department.

Of the positive cases, three were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in Isla Vista.

One case was in Goleta.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. None are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,746 cases, of which 226 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 678.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com