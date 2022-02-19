15 new COVID-19 Cases at jail

SANTA BARBARA — Fifteen more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Main Jail.

But 12 inmates who previously tested positive have been cleared, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

This brings the number of active cases at the Santa Barbara jail to 13.

During this outbreak, there has been a total of 277 cases, including 13 active cases, 249 recovered cases and five released inmates.

All COVID-19-positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and the sheriff’s office’s Wellpath partners. No inmates have been hospitalized due to this outbreak, while 58 inmates have reported being symptomatic and 218 reported being asymptomatic. One declined to answer when asked about symptoms.

— Katherine Zehnder