157 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 157 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The individual was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying medical conditions. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

The decedent resided in Santa Barbara.

Of the 157 cases, the highest number, 49, was in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Elsewhere, there were 40 cases in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Twenty-two cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Ten cases were in Goleta.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Fifteen cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The location of one case was pending.

Seventy-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 12 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 83,252 cases, of which 1,109 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 638.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.2% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

