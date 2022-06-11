159 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 159 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of those, the highest number, 37 cases, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 19 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 18 cases.

Thirteen cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported eight cases.

Sixteen were in Isla Vista.

Eighteen cases were in Goleta.

Thirteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of eight cases are pending.

Twenty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 92,341 cases, of which 1,163 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 693.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69.1% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzenhder@newspress.com