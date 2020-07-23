160 new cases revealed Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 5,282. The county also removed two cases that were deemed duplicates among the total case count.

Among the 160 new cases, the majority again came from Santa Maria, which has the most cases in the county.

Santa Maria, which also has the most deaths in the county with 18 of the 32 total, reported 63 new cases Wednesday and now has a total of 2,327 COVID-19 cases.

No other city in the county has over 1,000 cases while the federal prison complex in Lompoc has 1,010 cases reported.

According to the county’s website, there are seven active cases at the federal prison complex.

Thirty-two cases came from Santa Barbara, which has the second most community cases in the county with 644.

Lompoc announced 21 new cases, bringing its total to 354.

Seven new cases were announced in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe for the second consecutive day, while six new cases were reported in Orcutt and the unincorporated valley between Goleta Valley and Gaviota areas.

Goleta and the communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria each reported four new cases, and Isla Vista and Santa Ynez each announced one new case Wednesday.

Of the 342 active cases in the county, 85 are recovering in the hospital, including 29 in the Intensive Care Unit, which is up three from Tuesday’s total ICU count.

According to Cottage Health, it is currently caring for a total of 272 patients across all campuses, 200 of which are acute-care patients, meaning that 173 acute-care beds remain available.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 30 and 49 with 60 new cases, bringing the total to 2,121 — the most in the county for any age range.

There were also 40 new cases in the 18-29 age range, bringing the total to 1,371.

The 0-17 age range saw 14 new cases, 50-69 saw 35 and those in the 70-plus group saw 11 new cases.

