168 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 168 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of those, the highest number, 42, were in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 19 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had nine cases.

Ten cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirty cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Seventeen cases were in Goleta.

Thirteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Thirteen cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of eight cases are pending.

Nineteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 90,146 cases, of which 1,171 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 688.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

Moving forward, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will only be posting the case numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The numbers will appear in the Wednesday and Saturday editions of the News-Press.

