17 COVID-19 cases reported

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

Of the 17 new cases, 10 were in Santa Maria, and two were in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

One case was in the category for various unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe. Two were in Santa Barbara, and one was in Goleta.

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The county has a total of 1,714 cases.

Meanwhile, Cottage Health reported Wednesday that it was caring for a total of 233 patients across all of its campuses.

Cottage also said it had 192 acute care patients and that 181 acute care beds remain available. Tent of the acute patients are on ventilators. Sixty-seven ventilators (adult, pediatric and neonatal ventilators) remain available.

Of the 192 acute care patients, six are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, and four have tested positive for COVID-19.