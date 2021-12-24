171 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The death was not associated with a congregate care facility The individual was between 30-49, had no underlying medical conditions and resided in Santa Maria.

Of the 171 new cases, the highest number, 54, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 22 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had nine cases.

Fourteen cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Ten cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported nine cases.

Nine cases were in Goleta.

Twenty-one cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Fourteen cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of five cases are pending.

Thirty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 47,593 cases, of which 749 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 562.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

