185 new COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County reported 185 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — the day after the FDA approved the Pfizer booster for children ages 5-11.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s committee of experts is scheduled to discuss today whether to recommend the booster shot.

As for Wednesday’s COVID numbers in Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon is tied with Isla Vista for the highest case count. Both had 36 cases, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 21 cases were in Santa Maria, Neighboring Orcutt had 11 cases.

Twelve cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 13 cases.

Nine cases were in Goleta.

Sixteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Nine cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 20 cases are pending.

Eighteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 88,623 cases, of which 820 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

