19 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with one death.

The individual who died, from Santa Barbara, had underlying health conditions and was between 50-69 years old. The death was not associated with a congregate-care site.

Of the positive cases reported Tuesday, the most, six, were in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases, and one case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Twenty-one patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another four are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,097 cases, of which 164 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 669.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com.