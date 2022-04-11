19,000 candy-filled eggs up for grabs at Elings Park

COURTESY PHOTOS

Youths enjoy a Great Egg Hunt at Elings Park. The Easter tradition will return Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara tradition returns when the Great Egg Hunt at Elings Park is held on Saturday in the park’s softball fields from 9 a.m. to noon.

Admission is free, and parking is $10 per car.

“With 19,000 candy-filled eggs up for grabs, every child has fun at this egg hunt,” said Dean Noble, Elings executive director. “It’s the hoppiest day of the year.”

The festive event also includes face painters, visits from the Easter Bunny, Luna’s Jumps bounce houses, photo opportunities and festive tunes provided by Music by Bonnie. Children should bring their own baskets. There are three age groups with timed starts:

— Baby Bunnies (ages 0 to 3) at 10 a.m.

-— Daring Ducks (ages 4 to 6) at 10:30 a.m.

— Jack Rabbits (ages 7 and up) at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit www.elingspark.org.

— Marilyn McMahon