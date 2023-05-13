1950s was a great era for women’s hats

COURTESY PHOTO

Columnist Elizabeth Stewart is a fan of vintage hats such as this one by designer Russ Russell.

I have a weakness for vintage hats, and if what I spend on storage for my 1950s hats for 10 years is any indication, I am quite a nut.

I would have spent thousands on hats in the 1950s if I had been around then. To make up for this, I have a vast hat collection, and I spend $350 a month, as my partner thinks the hats should not be on display at our house (although I have threatened to have custom cabinets made for them).

So when I was asked to do an appraisal of 20 hats by the famous designer Russ Russell, shown to me by his granddaughter here in Montecito, I was thrilled. I loved his hats (he was famous in the 1950s), along with hats by fellow designers Mr. John, Frederic and Svend, a few of the other great 1950s designers. But Mr. Russell was the best.

How did these 1950s hat designers have such success? The secret was advertisements in newspapers, and because hats had a seasonal life, advertising was perfect for newspaper’s daily ads directed to women. A lady would find Easter hats beginning to be advertised in March, Christmas hats in September and summer hats-wide brims in May.

I spent an evening looking at old copies of my hometown newspaper, The Chicago Tribune, and the hats they advertised over a season (1956), seeing just what was featured. But the overarching question in my mind is: Will hats for women ever return to our heads?

From the 14th century, a lady had a hat — till the 1960s. I can say that I regret the change, for the sake of a bad hair day, and that complete outfit. I have a reputation in my family for always wearing a hat at weddings and funerals, and I will continue to do so.

On this Russ Russell appraisal, I witnessed a magnificent cherry red hat with dingle cherries of red on the crest, perching on a knob, and I fell in love.

I note that the Chicago Tribune of that era says that in early March of 1956, cherries in red on hats were the rage. Marshall Fields has a cherry hat design advertised on March 8, 1956, and a full page ad of cherries on various hats selling for $19.95- to $69.50, and, when you consider that my mom and dad’s house in Chicago cost $20,000 in 1955, $69 is a lot of money for a hat.

There’s a cherry hat from 1956 from Sears, the cheaper department store, selling for $3.99. (Sears is always cheaper than Fields, of course.) Then on March 18, we find the master Russ Russell’s hats advertised in Marshall Field’s special advertising column called “The Fair,” along with other great hat designers at their store: John Frederic, Vincent deKoven, Leslie James, Schiaparelli, Suzy Lee, Agnes, H Howard Hodge, Adrienne and John Andrews.

Not only could you buy a hat and suit at Marshall Fields, but you could also buy a Bespoke hat at Lytton’s Chapeaux Boutique on State Street (Chicago had one State Street too! only bigger) for $13.95.

As spring was the seasons to sell hats, Marshall Fields, which was my favorite department store growing up (upstairs, on the top floor in 1970, they had an art and antique gallery, which I loved), Fields had a fashion show of hats designed by the Parisian-trained Svend (his teacher was Jacques Fath), who designed in his native Denmark and in Sweden.

Svend came to Chicago to show at Marshall Fields on March 13, 1956, and if my mom, who lived in the area at this time, could not afford a $30 hat, she could have afforded a ticket to see Svend at the Walnut Room of Fields, for $1.50 for Svend’s hats fashion show.

But, of course, she could not have afforded the fashion show the night before at the Sheraton Blackstone, a command show for 250 Chicago ladies to see Svend’s hats.

In 1956, if you couldn’t get downtown, other Chicago stores showed Russ Russell and other great designers: Goldblatt’s and Lords in Evanston, and in Highland Park, Edgar A. Stevens Store had hats ($4.15 for a nice floral hat), and there was always Hats by Sue in Irving Park. Gone are the days of local hat shops, and such millinery Artists as the great Russ Russell.

The hat by Russ Russell is worth $75. But I would pay more!

