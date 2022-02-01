196 COVID-19 new cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 196 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There was one death reported. The individual resided in the area of Lompoc and neighboring communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village and was in the 50-69 age range. The individual had underlying medical conditions, and the death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 196 new cases, the highest number, 42, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 13 cases.

Elsewhere, 34 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirty-five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Twenty-one cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Fourteen cases were in Goleta.

Seven cases were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Eight cases were in the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Two cases are in the federal prison in Lompoc.

The location of nine cases are pending.

One hundred and eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 12 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 78,807 cases, of which 4,330 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 601.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population, 66.4% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 491 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 155, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 26 cases.

Elsewhere, 82 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seventy cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Thirty-three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Twenty-seven cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 21 cases.

Twenty-eight cases were in Goleta.

Twenty cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Twenty cases were in the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of nine cases are pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 688 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Of those, the highest number, 261, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 43 cases.

Elsewhere, 102 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seventy-six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Thirty-one cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Forty cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 16 cases.

Forty-seven cases were in Goleta.

Twenty-six cases were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Twenty-one cases were in the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 25 cases were pending.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com