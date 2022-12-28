1970s, ’80s cover bands to ring in new year at Chumash Casino Resort

COURTESY PHOTO

The Boogie Knights, top row, and The Spazmatics, bottom row, will perform hits from the 1970s and ’80s respectively during a New Year’s Eve concert at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

SANTA YNEZ — The 1970s disco revival cover band, The Boogie Knights, and the ’80s new wave cover band, The Spazmatics, will perform Saturday during New Year’s Eve Disco Boogie Ball at the Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 State Route 246.

The concert will start at 9 p.m. in the Santa Ynez resort’s Samala Showroom.

The Boogie Knights were originally formed in 1992 as a Halloween gag in Los Angeles. The group quickly became popular. Complete with choreography, polyester and ’70s hairdos, The Boogie Knights play the hits from Heatwave, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, Kool and the Gang, the Village People, Rick James, Earth, Wind and Fire and many more.

Complete with skinny ties, Brylecreem hair and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics specializes in music from new wave favorites such as Duran Duran, Men at Work, The Knack, Thomas Dolby, Men Without Hats, Berlin, The Cure and Devo, among others.

Tickets cost $50. To purchase, go to www.chumashcasino.com.

The Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-older venue.

— Katherine Zehnder