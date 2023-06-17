$199 million in grants to transition the homeless from encampments to housing

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The Encampment Resolution Fund, administered by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency and the California Interagency Council on Homelessness, has awarded $199 million to 23 cities and counties to move people living in encampments into stable housing.

The fund was established last June to assist local jurisdictions in ensuring the safety and wellness of people experiencing homelessness in encampments; provide encampment resolution grants to local jurisdictions and continuums of care to resolve critical encampment concerns and transition individuals into safe and stable housing; and encourage a data-informed, coordinated approach to address encampment concerns.

The awardees include:

– Los Angeles County- averaging $20,000 per person, will receive $59.5 million to serve 3,000 people on Skid Row.

– The City of Fresno – averaging $13,000 per person, will receive $17 million to serve 1,300 people*.

– San Diego County – averaging $57,000 per person, will receive $17 million to serve 300 people from two encampments*.

– The City of Napa – averaging $125,000 per person, will receive $15 million to serve 120 people from encampments on public property*.

– The continuum of care for the city and county of Los Angeles (Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) – averaging $70,000 per person, will receive $13.9 million to serve 200 people*.

– San Luis Obispo County – averaging $67,000 per person, will receive $13.4 million to serve 200 people from an encampment in a flood and fire danger zone*.

– The City of Richmond – averaging $75,000 per person, will receive $8.6 million to serve 115 people from an encampment in a state right of way*.

– Monterey County – averaging $114,000 per person, will receive $8 million to serve 70 people from an encampment along a river and creek.

– The City and County of San Francisco – averaging $24,000 per person, will receive $6.5 million to serve 273 people from a Mission district encampment*.

– Santa Barbara County – averaging $24,000 per person, will receive $6 million to serve 250 people from encampments along state rights of way and waterways*.

– The City of Berkeley – averaging $68,000 per person, will receive $4.9 million to serve 72 people from two encampments.

– The City of Tulare – averaging $27,000 per person, will receive $4.8 million to serve 179 people*.

– Sonoma County – averaging $35,000 per person, will receive $4.6 million to serve 130 people from an encampment along a multi-use trail.

– The City of Redlands – averaging $23,000 per person, will receive $4.5 million to serve 200 people from three encampments near interstates and riverbeds*.

– The City of Oxnard – averaging $36,000 per person, will receive $4 million to serve 110 people from encampments along the coast and near wetlands.

– The City of Santa Rosa – averaging $17,000 per person, will receive $3.9 million to serve 225 people from a large encampment.

– The City of Carlsbad – averaging $16,000 per person, will receive $2.4 million to serve 150 highly vulnerable people facing behavioral health challenges.

– Marin County – averaging $17,000 per person, will receive $1.6 million to serve 92 people from an encampment in a flood zone*.

– Marin County – averaging $24,000 per person, will receive $1.1 million to serve 45 people from the “Marsh” encampment.

– Butte County – averaging $18,000 per person, will receive $1.1 million to serve 60 people from two encampments.

– The City of Banning – averaging $7,000 per person, will receive $1 million to serve 150 people from an encampment in a flood plain*.

– Mariposa County – averaging $30,000 per person, will receive $600,000 to serve 20 people*.

– The City of San Rafael – averaging $11,000 per person, will receive $250,000 to serve 23 people.

The administration has identified 10,000 homeless individuals for funding in total, and has appropriated $750 million for transitioning them to housing, at an average cost of $75,000 per person.

“We’re doubling down on our investment to ensure that thousands of individuals in communities up and down the state move out of encampments and into housing where they can get the services and help they need. It’s not enough to simply clean up encampments, my Administration will continue to work with local leaders and community members as they serve their unhoused neighbors and remove dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.