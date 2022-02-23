2 born on 2/22/22 at Santa Maria hospital

COURTESY PHOTO

Julia Vasquez and Leonardo Morales Juarez’s twin baby boys were born on Tuesday — 2/22/22 — at Marian Regional Medical Center.

It was the day of the 2s — especially for two happy parents.

On Tuesday — famously known as 2/22/22 or "Twosday"

The babies were born on a very rare kind of a day. 2/22/22 is a palindrome. Reverse the order of the numbers, and it’s still 2/22/22.

The first of the couple’s babies, named Leonel, was born at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces. The second, named Leobardo, was also born at 12:29 and weighed in at five pounds and 12 ounces. (Hmm. Notice all the twos in the times.)

The twin boys are the sixth and seventh babies for the family, who also have five children, according to a news release from Marian. Their oldest is 17, and the youngest is three.

“We are very happy and grateful that both babies are healthy,” said Julia Vasquez, who’s doing fine as well.

Physicians and nurses at Marian’s Family Birthing Center were excited to welcome the babies on 2/22/22.

“We welcomed a few babies on this remarkable day, but we were very excited to welcome twins on Twosday,” said Veronica Negrete, perinatal director of labor and delivery at Marian Regional Medical Center. “When we have these special dates, we love to celebrate with the families that deliver their babies at Marian, as it brings us great joy welcoming them into the world!”

