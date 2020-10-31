2 new COVID-19 deaths in SB County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

One of the deceased individuals was between the ages of 50 and 69 with underlying medical conditions, and the other was over 70 without underlying medical conditions. The latter was associated with an outbreak in a congregate care facility.

This brings the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 128.

On top of the two deaths, there were 26 daily COVID-19 cases reported on Friday. Ten were in Santa Maria, six were in Santa Barbara, two were in Goleta, another two were in Lompoc, and the South County unincorporated area and Orcutt both had one each.

There was also one daily case throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of three daily cases from Friday are still pending.

The 26 daily cases from Friday bring Santa Barbara County’s total number of confirmed cases up to 9,944. Of these cases, 9,679 are individuals who have recovered, 137 are still infectious, and 128 are deceased.

Santa Maria is the locality with the most deaths, 72, and Santa Barbara is a distant second, with 13 deaths. Lompoc has eight deaths, the Santa Ynez Valley and South County unincorporated area both have seven, Orcutt has five, Goleta has four, the Lompoc Federal Prison has had three, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has had two, and Isla Vista has had one.

There have also been six deaths throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also has the highest number of still active cases, 44. Isla Vista has 26, Lompoc has 21, Orcutt has 13, Santa Barbara has 11. Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota each have four, and the South County unincorporated area has one.

There are also two still infectious cases in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of seven still infectious cases are pending.

Ten of Friday’s daily cases were in the 18-29 age range, nine were in the 30-49 age range, four were in the 50-69 age range, two were 70 or older and one was in the 0-17 age range.

When community cases are combined with cases in the Lompoc Federal Prison, a plurality of the county’s cases, 3,584 are in the 30-49 age range. 2,995 are in the 18-29 age range, 1,669 are in the 50-69 age range, 825 are in the 0-17 age range, and 559 are 70 or older.

Fourteen of the daily cases on Friday were female individuals, and 12 were male. When community and prison coronavirus cases are combined, 5,433 cases have been male, and 4,398 have been female.

Thus far there have been 195,250 COVID-19 tests in Santa Barbara County. Of these, 184,460 of these have been negative; 9,944 have been positive; 504 have been inconclusive; 199 are pending, and 143 have been invalid.

Of the 9,944 cases in the county, 5,977 have been symptomatic; 1,022 have been asymptomatic; 2,804 are of unknown symptomatic status, and 141 are under investigation.

Five of Friday’s daily cases were Hispanic or Latino individuals, four were white, five were of unknown ethnicity, three were of some unknown non-Hispanic race, and nine have the ethnic and racial information missing.

