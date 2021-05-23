$20 an hour required

Our family recently moved and opted for a truck rental and some help from the labor force on Yanonali Street. When I got the truck and stopped at the little plaza provided by the city to pick up laborers, I could find none of those there who would work for $15 an hour. I was finally told by a man who seemed to be running things there that minimum wage for the workers was $20 an hour.

I finally got a man who would work for $20 an hour and we got the move done.

Like many of the workers at that pick up place on Yanonali Street, he is an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Most of the rest of the workers there are from Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador and also undocumented.

The city of Santa Barbara has put the plaza there, between Garden and Salsipuedes, as a pick up for the undocumented workers and also put up signs to make sure that workers are only picked up at the plaza. I wonder if we really can expect the flow of illegal immigrants to stop as long as the city ensures they receive $20 an hour.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara