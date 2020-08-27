20 cadets graduate from AHC Fire Academy

SANTA MARIA — Twenty cadets of Battalion #145 from Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy received their certificates of accomplishment on July 31 after 624 hours of classroom and field instruction.

During a socially distanced ceremony in Lompoc, the cadets were recognized for completing their training and meeting and exceeding the state and national training standards for Firefighter I Certification. Because of COVID-19, the ceremony was live streamed on Hancock’s YouTube page and only graduates and a small number of Hancock administrators and employees were present, according to a news release.

The graduates initially had their training interrupted in the spring due to the pandemic. The college implemented new practices and guidelines that ensured social distancing while exceeding state and national training standards when cadets were allowed to return.

Of the 20 cadets, two have been hired by the Morro Bay Fire Department, one was hired by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the remaining 17 will graduate as fire service candidates.

“Every one of these graduates has vastly improved their skills since they began their training,” Andy Densmore, Hancock Fire Academy Coordinator, said in a statement. “We are very proud of each and every one of them.”

The full list of cadets in Battalion #145 include: Logan Armstrong; Riley Boughton-Proano; Samuel Cortese; Jacob Denton; Logan Deurloo; Beau Graham; Taylor Holden; Edward Jenks; Steven Macias; Justin Martin; John Martinez; Jason Masho; Jonathan McAninch; Johnny Ortega; Richard Pacciorini; Anthony Ramos; Peter Ravera; Brian Vazquez; Richard West; and Gage Wynn.

For more information, visit www.hancockcollege.edu.

— Brian Mackley