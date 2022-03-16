20 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday.

The individual, who resided in Santa Maria, was in the 30-49 age group and had underlying conditions. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site.

Of the 20 new cases, the highest number, four, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

One case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases were pending.

Eighteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,917 cases, of which 168 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 665.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.7% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.email: kschallhorn@newspress.com