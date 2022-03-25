20 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, six, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases were pending.

Nineteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,145 cases, of which 155 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 669.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

