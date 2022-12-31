It was a year of trials and tribulations, from the southern border to high gas prices

Anthony Quintano took this photo on Dec. 30, 2012, looking down at the big ball in Times Square in New York City. Columnist Henry Schulte recently looked down, metaphorically, at what happened during 2022 in the U.S. He didn’t like what he saw.

Happy New Year, sort of.

Let’s review some of the top issues of 2022.

We can start with the arrival of 4 million (maybe 5 million, 6 million, no one knows) uninvited “guests.” These trespassers have no skills, don’t speak our language, don’t have any insurance and no place to live. Their survival is completely dependent on the money Americans are watching being ripped from their fingers and jeopardizing their own survival.

We saw how this massive human trafficking made Mexican criminals multi-billionaires many times over. Maybe next year the new Congress can do some research and see if the cartels contributed to the Democrats’ financial campaigns for helping make it all possible.

This is the wall at the U.S – Mexican border in San Diego. Columnist Henry Schulte expressed concern about the high number of illegal immigrants coming into the U.S.

We witnessed the number of people who died along the way, the high number of women who were raped, and we were amazed at the sheer volumes of drugs coming across the border to kill Americans.

We witnessed how American politicians neglected their jobs and ignored our border but became very concerned about the Ukrainian border. So much so, billions of freshly minted dollars were handed to a corrupt Ukrainian government, and we didn’t even get a receipt. We learned how there wasn’t enough money to build a southern wall, but we kept finding billions to send everywhere else.

And while we were spreading our wealth outside America, thousands of organizations in the U.S. were trying to raise money in the private sector to help our veterans. We learned our government can’t seem to find the money or be organized enough to properly take care of our troops but can certainly find it for other causes.

We saw how elected officials played with the lives of 350 million people, soon to be 370 million people, by keeping America on the verge of joining a war that we shouldn’t even remotely be involved and how the military went woke instead. And we saw how these same politicians continued to play with nuclear fire. Something to plan for in 2023.

A 2022 Gallup poll concluded that about 7% of the population identify as gay. But this year it felt like the entire country, based upon our media coverage, decided it was time to “transition” to something else.

Our television screens, print, our libraries, our school boards, our hospitals, our teachers had taken that 7% and mushroomed it to be in every facet of our lives. We were witnesses to men dressed like women, singing perverted songs and dancing proactively in front of children. It’s fine to behave like you want, but we were seeing a perverse behavior trying to become normalized for kids.

These were the gas prices Wednesday at the 76 gas station at 2837 De La Vina St. in Santa Barbara. Prices have come down, but columnist Henry Schulte said they remain too high.

We saw how the government continues to recklessly enjoy playing with OPM. We watched as the Democrats continued their pandering to the black community, claiming they understood their pain, so they found another way to buy votes in the name of reparations. Billions of dollars more appear to also be headed to Africa for reparations to people who won’t even know what it’s for. And of course, Gov. Gavin Newsom and California want to lead the way wasting tax dollars as he stirs up his sugar pot for his presidential run.

It was a year where nearly every American took huge pay cuts as the cost of literally everything reached all-time highs. Inflation tore cash from our hands faster than we could count the money. And yet Democrats still found the need to feebly push for a minimum wage of $15 an hour as businesses were paying twice that much just to find someone who would even work. You could only cringe at the check-out counter staring at your receipt as your grocery costs soared to the clouds.

The cost of fuel made your arm quiver as you squeezed the gas pump and watched the dollar numbers on the fuel ticker spinning and the gallons follow in slow motion. Gas prices went to places only our nightmares ever imagined. We were told it was Russia’s fault. But while we were taking out small loans to fill our cars, the price of fuel in Russia didn’t seem affected at all. Russia’s economy was booming. The only thing the sanctions effected was us.

And speaking of prices going up, we saw interest rates rise as fast as gas prices as the feds tried to fix the huge faux pax the Democrats kept insisting upon by spending billions we didn’t have. Gas came off a little, but mortgages went the other way and began to stretch out of reach for many people, causing the hot real estate market to start cooling off.

We also learned with great clarity and buckets of facts that America has its own secret police force, the FBI. They had been working for only one master, the Democrats. It raised the question: Are Americans really free anymore?

We learned you cannot speak your mind or have an opinion unless you share the same air space as the Biden administration. We were educated how law enforcement helped manipulate our election process holding hands and skipping along with big tech. We confirmed Democrats don’t care about Americans. They just want the votes and laws be damned on how they get them.

In summary; 2022 brought us closer to the brink of war; we’re all going to pay a heavy price for stupid, gutless politicians adding millions upon millions of new “citizens”; thousands more kids are going to die from drug overdoses; fuel is still too high; interest rates are too high; we’re burning money like piles of fall leaves; selfish imbeciles tried to change biology and “drag” kids along with them and doctors were cutting off kids body parts to help them along with their gender identity. Comedians can’t tell jokes and we’re no longer a real country anymore. We are one big Santa bag with a print machine producing an endless supply of fake money and giving it to anyone who asks for it.

That’s just in 12 months. Can’t wait to see what joy the next 12 have in store for us.

On an up note, as of Jan. 3, Nancy Pelosi is no longer the speaker of the House. Happy New Year.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.