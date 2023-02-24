2022 Santa Barbara Fair & Expo wins 15 awards

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo and its “Meet Me at the Fair” marketing campaign recently won 15 awards at the Western Fairs Association’s annual convention and trade show.

Produced by Earl Warren Showgrounds, “Meet me at the Fair” is in the small fair category, meaning fairs with under 50,000 people in attendance.

“Meet Me at the Fair” won first place for Overall Marketing Campaign, Fair Commemorative Poster, Fair Logo, Spanish TV Ad, Spanish Radio Ad, Social Media Ads, and Photo-Entertainment & Grounds Acts.

“Meet Me at the Fair” won second place for English TV Ad, English TV Series of Ads, English Radio Ad, English Radio Series of Ads,and Carnival Photo.

“Meet Me at the Fair” won third place for Fair Program Schedule, Animals with or without People, and People at the Fair.

— Caleb Beeghly