2033’s president of the United States

Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes a good first impression with her response to the State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump, gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Purely Political, By James Buckley

“Good evening,” she began. “I’m Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” sitting somewhat sternly in a high-backed chair as she prepared to give the Republican retort Tuesday to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

She reminded me of Johnny Cash who, even at the height of his fame, modestly introduced himself at the beginning of his concerts with a simple “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”

Audiences loved him, and he never disappointed.

I think you’ll love Ms. Sanders, and I do believe she won’t disappoint either.

In case you weren’t aware of it, she, as the newly elected Republican governor of Arkansas, had just launched her 2032 presidential bid. And, just like Mr. Cash, you will get to know Gov. Sanders.

She needs no introduction to Republicans, who know her dad — former Baptist minister, presidential candidate and two-term Republican governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee — from his regular TV appearances on Fox News Channel. They know his daughter from her stint as press secretary to President Donald Trump.

“Being a mom to three young children,” she observed, “taught me not to believe every story I hear. So, forgive me for not believing much of anything I heard tonight from President Biden. From out-of-control inflation and violent crime to the dangerous border crisis and threat from China, Biden and the Democrats have failed you.

“They know it. And you know it. It’s time for a change,” she said.

There probably weren’t many Democrats watching the rebuttal. They were too busy congratulating their favorite plagiarist’s “performance.”

And, truthfully, up to this point, Gov. Sanders’ speech was boilerplate. Her delivery was stiff, but it smacked of sincerity. She’ll get better, lots better.

Perhaps it was unfamiliarity with the teleprompter’s scrawl, or maybe this recent bit of news that caused her to rein in her usual amiable self:

“… Five months ago,” she revealed, “I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. It was a hard time for our family, particularly for our kids — Scarlett, Huck and George — but we kept our faith and persevered. Thanks to exceptional doctors here in Arkansas, a successful surgery, and the grace of God, I am cancer-free.

“Through it all,” she added, “I couldn’t help but think about my mom. She was 20 years old and in her first year of marriage when she was diagnosed with spinal cancer. The doctors told her she might not live. If she did live, they said she’d never walk again, and if she did walk, she’d definitely never have children.”

She paused slightly, took a gulp of air, and reported that “The daughter (my mom) was told she’d never have was just sworn in as the new governor of Arkansas and is speaking to you tonight.”

She didn’t ask for pity or even condolences but proffered that “You and I were put on this earth for such a time as this …”

More to the point, she said she’d be the first to admit that “President Biden and I don’t have a lot in common. I’m for freedom. He’s for government control. At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country. At 80, he’s the oldest president in American history.

“I’m the first woman to lead my state. He’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

Them’s fightin’ words, pardner.

She claimed that “Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country. Whether Joe Biden believes this madness or is simply too weak to resist it, his administration has been completely hijacked by the radical left.”

“Americans want common sense from their leaders,” she said, “but in Washington, the Biden administration is doubling down on crazy.”

She went on to articulate the truth of what the state of the union really was when Joe Biden became president.

“President Biden,” she said, “inherited the fastest economic recovery on record. The most secure border in history. Cheap abundant, home-grown energy. Fast-rising wages. A rebuilt military. And a world that was stable and at peace.

“But over the last two years,” she declared, “Democrats destroyed it all. Despite Democrats’ trillions in reckless spending and mountains of debt, we now have the worst border crisis in American history …”

“President Biden,” she insisted, “is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies, and defend our people,” and concluded that “He is unfit to serve as commander in chief.”

Wait, there’s more,

“Every day,” she scolded, “we are told that we must partake in (the ‘progressive’s’) rituals, salute their flags and worship their false idols … all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is — your freedom of speech.

“That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong.”

Sarah’s delivery admittedly wasn’t great, but it was a good start with a good message. She, along with a couple other Republican governors (Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin) has declared war on woke, and it’s a war worth fighting.

Upon taking the governorship of Arkansas, the first things Ms. Sanders did was to sign an executive order to ban Critical Race Theory in the state’s schools. She also eliminated use of the derogatory term “Latinx,” repealed COVID-19 orders and promised to never again submit to authoritarian mandates and shutdowns.

Ms. Sanders also just signed her education reform bill. She has frozen new government hiring and new regulations.

She intends to cut the state’s income tax rate this year and every year.

“We will get the over-regulating, micromanaging, bureaucratic tyrants off of your backs, out of your wallets and out of your lives,” she vowed in her inaugural address to Arkansas.

And though she wrapped up her answer to President Biden’s State of the Union falsehood-filled imbroglio differently, she may as well have used the same words she used upon ending her inaugural address:

“Now let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

I like this lady.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.