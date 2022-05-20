204 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 204 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is currently conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Thursday.

Of the 204 cases, the highest number, 41, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 20 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Twenty-nine cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eight cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported six cases.

Thirty-four cases were in Isla Vista.

Sixteen cases were in Goleta.

Thirteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Seventeen cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of thirteen cases are pending.

Twenty-two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another four are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 88,818 cases, of which 887 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 688.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

