“2040” to screen Monday at Goleta drive-in

GOLETA — A feature documentary that looks to the future, “2040,” will be screened Monday night at the West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

The community is invited to join members of the Community Environmental Council and Santa Barbara Permaculture Network for the outdoor movie experience, which officials described as an “eco-event” that all can enjoy while staying socially distanced, according to a news release.

The film covers the effects of climate change over the next 20 years, as award-winning director Damon Gameau uses time travel to show his four-year-old daughter in the year 2040.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m., but officials recommend arriving by 7 p.m. to guarantee entry. Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per car. There are no reserved spaces or advanced ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased from the drive-in kiosk on a first come, first served basis.