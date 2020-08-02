208 new COVID-19 cases reported

The California Department of Public Health is reporting 208 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, bringing its total to 6,375.

The state data does not include the regional areas where new cases have been reported. According to the data, 61% of the county’s cases are among those between the ages of 18 and 49. Eleven percent of cases are residents over 65 and 19% are residents between 50-64. Nine percent of the cases are those 17 and under.

The state data now includes a footnote, which reads: “Note: Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.”

The county Public Health Department had previously requested the state data include information indicating there would be discrepancies between the numbers reported by the county compared to those from the state.

“We’ve asked the state, help us understand your methodology,” Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, county public health director, said during a July 18 press conference.

She added that the difference “puts us in a really uncomfortable position when our numbers don’t match with the state’s.”

There have been 60 COVID-related deaths in the county, which includes the 28 previously unreported deaths announced by the county Public Health Department on Friday.

The state data indicates that 86 confirmed COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at local hospitals, as well as three suspected COVID-19 patients. A total of 23 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

The data indicates that 52 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, 29 at Santa Barbara Cottage and five at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.