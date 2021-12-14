21 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, the highest number, seven, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Three cases were in Goleta.

The location of one case was pending.

Thirty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,655 cases, of which 416 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 554.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 67.8% of the eligible five-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 75.5%.

Of the entire county population, 63.8% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 82 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 30, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had eight cases.

Elsewhere, eleven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Four cases were in Goleta.

The location of eight cases was pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 98 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 35, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Elsewhere, 15 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-one cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Three cases were in Goleta.

The location of five cases was pending.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com