21 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 21 new COVID-19 cases to the state Department of Public Health Saturday, bringing the county total to 3,406 cases.

The state data does not include age demographics or information pertaining on where the new cases have been reported, though it does provide a breakdown of the overall case numbers. The county Public Health Department is not providing updates this weekend online, via press release or press conference.

According to data, 58% of the county’s COVID-19 cases are people between 18 and 49, 20% between 50 and 64 and 13% over the age of 65. Only 8% of the county’s COVID-19 cases are 17 or younger.

The Latino population accounts for 56% of the county’s cases, 17% are white, 6% are Asian and 4% are black. Several other ethnicities make up the remaining cases.

A total of 71 positive patients are being treated at local hospitals, as well as four suspected cases. Of the confirmed positive cases, 21 are in the Intensive Care Unit, along with one other suspected case. According to the state data, the county has 68 ICU beds available. The data shows one patient being treated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 23 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and 47 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County has acquired a total of 126 hotel rooms for the county’s homeless population. Of those, 110 are filled, according to the data.

Cottage Health issued an update Saturday, stating it is caring for a total of 271 patients across all campuses. Of those, 204 are considered acute care patients and 169 acute care beds remain available. Of the acute care patients, 18 are on ventilators. A total of 68 ventilators remain available.

Twenty-eight acute care patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and 24 are confirmed COVID-19 positive. Of the 28 in isolation, 10 patients are in critical care, according to the data.

From June 15 to 21, 2,591 COVID-19 lab tests were collected by Cottage Health. The results showed 99 were positive, 2,471 were negative and 21 are pending.

From June 22 to 28, 3,183 COVID-19 lab tests were collected, resulting in 121 positive cases, 2,436 negative and 626 are pending.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Saturday that one additional custody deputy tested positive for COVID. The custody deputy has been asymptomatic and was tested in the early morning hours Wednesday as part of the department’s sweeping testing of all custody staff.

The custody deputy, whose name was withheld, wore an N95 mask when she last had contact with inmates on Tuesday. She has been off work since Wednesday, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

As of Saturday, a total of 23 staff members and four inmates have tested positive. Contact tracing and testing of inmates and staff is ongoing.

