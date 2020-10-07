22 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday

Santa Barbara County reported 22 new daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no deaths.

Most of the daily coronavirus cases were in Santa Maria, which reported eight new cases on Tuesday. Lompoc had the second most, with four new cases, with a scattering one or two cases in other localities.

The city of Santa Barbara reported one new COVID-19 case as did Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, and the Lompoc Federal Prison. The one new case in the prison brings the penitentiary up from zero coronavirus cases, which it had as of Monday.

Santa Barbara’s total number of confirmed cases is now 9,340. 9,107 of those have recovered, 118 are still infectious, and 115 have died.

The active cases are most heavily concentrated in Santa Maria, with 52. Lompoc has the second most, 21, and Santa Barbara third most, 11.

The smattering of active cases in other areas include two in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three in the Santa Ynez Valley, four in the South County unincorporated areas, and five in Goleta, Isla Vista, and Orcutt.

There are also another five scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

There are also four infectious cases pending.

Seven of the new cases are in the 18-29 age range, six in the 30-49 range, five in the 50-69 range, and two in the 0-17 range. One of the new cases was an individual over 70, and another one is in the “age suppressed” category.

A total of 5,166 of Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 cases have been male, and 4,049 female. A total of 105 are of unknown gender and one is pending.

According to a press release from Cottage Health, it is currently caring for 257 patients across all campuses, 196 of them acute care patients. Twelve of those acute care patients are on ventilators, two are currently in isolation and two are confirmed to have COVID-19. Of the two patients in isolation, one of them is critical care.

Some 192 acute care beds are available, as are 78 ventilators.

During the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Cottage Health collected 2,414 COVID-19 laboratory tests. Thirty seven thus far have been positive and 2,204 negative. 173 tests are still pending results.

The week prior, Cottage Health gathered 2,433 tests. Fifty were positive and 2,383 were negative.

