22 new COVID-19 cases announced, two additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 8,973.

The county also reported two additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 113, which is an increase now of 86 deaths since June 22.

Both decedents were between the ages of 50 and 69. One resided in Santa Maria and the other in Santa Ynez.

It was unclear whether either had underlying health conditions, according to the Public Health Department’s website.

Santa Maria now has 61 COVID-19 related deaths, which is far and away the most in the county. Santa Ynez Valley has reported six deaths.

Of the total cases, 145 are considered active, with 26 people recovering in the hospital and four people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The city of Santa Maria reported four new cases Wednesday and now has a total of 3,824 cases, 52 of which are active. Santa Barbara is the next closest with 16 active cases.

Santa Barbara reported just one case, bringing its total to 1,206.

Orcutt and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe each announced three new cases, while Santa Ynez reported two.

Isla Vista, Goleta, Lompoc, the communities of Montecito and the city of Carpinteria and the unincorporated area between Goleta Valley and Gaviota each had one new case.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 146,013 tests. Of those, 136,457 have tested negative, 8,973 positive and 375 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,715 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

