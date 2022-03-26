22 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of those, the highest number, nine, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

One case was in Santa Maria.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Two cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases were pending.

Nineteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,167 cases, of which 140 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 669.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

