224 new COVID cases reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 4,635.

Of the 224 new cases, 112 were in Santa Maria, which has the most cases in the county with 2,036 — with 227 still active. The city also has 18 of the county’s 32 COVID-related deaths.

The federal prison complex in Lompoc reported one new case on Thursday and now has 1,001 confirmed cases.

Forty-four cases were announced Thursday in the city of Santa Barbara. A total of 51 cases remain active. Lompoc announced 19 new cases, bringing its total to 271.

Eight new cases were announced in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe. Six new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, five in the city of Goleta, five in the Goleta Valley and Gaviota areas, four in the communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and four in Orcutt. Isla Vista reported one new case.

Of the 414 active cases in the county, 81 are recovering in the hospital, including 27 in the Intensive Care Unit.

A total of 82 cases were reported for residents between 30 and 49, bringing the total to 1,870.

There were also 65 new cases in the 18-29 age range, bringing the total to 1,176.

The 0-17 age range saw 25 new cases, 50-69 saw 38 and those in the 70-plus group saw 13 new cases.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced that five inmates and two custody deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that one inmate and a part-time custody deputy tested positive, followed by four inmates and one custody deputy on Thursday.

All five inmates have been rehoused to a negative pressure housing area. Four were in the general jail population and one was housed in the intake quarantine area, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The inmates’ previous cellmates are being quarantined in place and will be re-tested and monitored for symptoms. A total of 10 inmates have now tested positive at the Main Jail, including three who have been released from custody, one who has recovered and returned to the general population and six who are in isolation.

A part-time custody deputy was tested July 1 as part of the department’s sweeping employee testing and was found to be COVID-19 positive Wednesday. The custody deputy worked one to two days a week in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates, Ms. Zick said.

A second custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The deputy last worked on Tuesday and had contact with inmates while at work and was required to wear a mask during all those interactions.

A total of 33 staff members have tested positive, with 22 having recovered and returned to work, Ms. Zick said.