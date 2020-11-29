22nd annual Nutcracker added to “Holidays in Your Car”

VENTURA — “Holidays in Your Car” at the Ventura County Fairgrounds is officially welcoming a live performance of The Nutcracker on Dec. 12, marking one of the only outdoor Nutcrackers in the United States.

The holiday classic will be performed by the Ventura County Ballet, featuring both world-class professional dancers and local talent.

The lead roles will be performed by Elizaveta “Leeza” Domrachev of Ballet Academy Ventura, who has danced with Russia’s prestigious Perm State Ballet, and Jack Stewart, who has danced globally with State Street Ballet.

A number of other professional dancers and 50 highly talented local dance students will join them.

There are two performances scheduled for Dec. 12, one at 5 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $99 per car.

The immersive, drive-thru Holiday Lights Spectacular already began on Nov. 22, and will run through Jan. 2. Families turn their headlights off and drive through a mile-and-a-half display of over a million dazzling LED lights, with holiday music, holograms, laser light shows and multi-colored projections.

In addition to the lights, a live Christmas-themed stage show, Santa Saves Christmas, will show on Dec. 19. The show is produced by the creators of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” and “The Price is Right Live.”

Two performances are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.concertsinyourcar.com/ventura. — Grayce McCormick