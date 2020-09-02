23 new COVID-19 cases announced, two additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 8,164.

The county also reported an additional two deaths, bringing the county’s total to 95.

One decedent resided in the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe. This is the area’s fifth death.

The other decedent resided in the city of Santa Maria which now has 51 deaths, the most of any city in the county.

Both individuals were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Since June 22, the county has seen an increase of 68 deaths.

Of the total cases announced Tuesday, 209 are considered active, with 36 people recovering in the hospital and 17 people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The city of Santa Maria reported 11 new cases Tuesday and now has a total of 3,574 cases, 81 of which are active. The city of Lompoc is the next closest with 23 active cases.

The unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe saw three new cases announced Tuesday, as did the Federal Prison Complex in Lompoc.

This is the prison complex’s first announced cases since Aug. 2 and it now has a total of 1,022 cases. Only three of those cases are active.

Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Orcutt, and Lompoc each reported one new case. Santa Barbara now has a total of 1,093, with 21 active cases.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 18 and 29 with 10 new cases, bringing the total to 2,297.

There were also four new cases in the 30 to 49 age range, bringing the total to 3,110, the most in the county.

The 0-17 age range had two new cases, 50-69 had four and those in the 70-plus group had no new cases

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 120,075 tests. Of those, 111,383 have tested negative, 8,164 positive and 335 were inconclusive.

A total of 7,860 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

