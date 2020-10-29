23 new COVID-19 cases in county

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

That brings the county’s total number to 9,886.

Nine of the daily cases were in Isla Vista, seven were in Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara, Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, Lompoc and Orcutt all had one daily case.

There is still one daily case from Wednesday pending.

Of the 9,886, 9,612 are recovered, 148 are still infectious, and 126 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria has by far the most COVID-19 deaths, 70. Santa Barbara is a distant second with 13 deaths.

A plurality of the still infectious cases is in Santa Maria, which has 42. This is closely followed by Isla Vista, with 41. Lompoc has 17 still infectious cases, Orcutt has 14, Santa Barbara has seven, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has four, Goleta and the Santa Ynez Valley have three each, and the unincorporated South County area has two.

The unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe also has two still infectious cases.

The locations of 13 still infectious cases are pending.

When case totals from the community and the Lompoc Federal Prison are combined, a 3,571-case plurality lies in the 30-49 age range. 2,829 are in the 18-29 age range, 1,656 are in the 50-69 age range, 823 are in the 0-17 age range, and 524 are in the 70+3 age range.

Thirteen of Wednesday’s daily cases were male, and 10 were female. When community and prison cases are combined, 5,407 of the county’s COVID-19 cases are male and 4,366 are female. 113 are of unknown gender.

Thus far Santa Barbara County has conducted 192,315 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 181,610 have turned up negative, 9,886 have been positive, 504 have been inconclusive, 119 have been invalid. 196 COVID-19 tests are still pending.

Of the 9,886 positive cases, 5,957 have been symptomatic. 1,018 have been asymptomatic, and 118 are still under investigation. 2,793 cases have been of unknown symptomatic status.

Two of Wednesday’s daily cases were Hispanic or Latino individuals, three were white, one was Asian, three were of unknown ethnicity, one was of an unknown non-Hispanic race, and 13 had the racial and ethnic information missing.

