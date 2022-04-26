23 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no deaths.

Of the positive cases, two were in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County area that includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Five cases were in Goleta.

Six cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. None are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,710 cases, of which 300 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 681.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

