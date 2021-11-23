23rd annual TRAP benefit in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — The Rhythmic Arts Project Annual Benefit will present the band Pockets at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Members of Pockets have played with musicians varying from Chicago to Oingo Boingo, The Beach Boys, America, Madonna and more.

Eddie Turdi is the founder of TRAP. Mr. Turdi has been putting together these annual concerts to celebrate the lives of people who have been helped by TRAP.

Tickets cost $65 for general admission and $30 for students with ID.

— Katherine Zehnder