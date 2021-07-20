24 new COVID-19 cases reported

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

Rite-Aid in Goleta advertises its vaccination shots. Of the eligible population in Santa Barbara County, 60.6 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Santa Barbara County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

According to the public health department, the cases include seven in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated Mission Canyon area, five in Santa Maria, three in Orcutt and two in Lompoc and surrounding communities.

Elsewhere, the health department reported two cases in Goleta, one case in unincorporated Goleta Valley and one case in Isla Vista. One case was reported in the South Coast area that includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Two cases are pending.

Of the county’s eligible population, 60.6 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s website, publichealthsbc.org.

