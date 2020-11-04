24 new COVID-19 cases reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 24 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 10,016.

Just over 200,000 tests have been administered.

The community of Isla Vista brought nine of the new cases, followed by the city of Lompoc at eight. Fourteen of the new cases are in patients between the ages of 18 and 29.

Countywide, 105 are still infectious. Three are recovering in the ICU, and 10 are recovering in the hospital.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total deaths at 129.

— Annelise Hanshaw