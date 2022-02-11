244 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 244 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two deaths.

Both individuals resided in Santa Maria. One was in the 70-and-over age category, and the other was in the 17 and younger group. One individual had underlying health conditions. Neither death was associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 244 new cases, the highest number, 115, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 27 cases.

Elsewhere, 32 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Eight cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Six cases were in Goleta.

Seven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of five cases are pending.

Ninety-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 20 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 82,452 cases, of which 2,281 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 629.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

