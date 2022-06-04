249 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 249 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of those, the highest number, 57, was in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department, which is now reporting numbers only twice a week.

Elsewhere, 52 cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon,

Thirty cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 10 cases.

Thirty-six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported seven cases.

Twenty-six cases were in Goleta.

Nine were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of seven cases are pending.

Twenty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another six are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 91,181 cases, of which 1,057 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 688.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzenhnder@newspress.com