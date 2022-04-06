26 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday.

The individual was between 30-49 years old with no underlying medical conditions and lived in unincorporated Goleta Valley, according to the Public Health Department. The death was not associated with a congregate-care site.

Of the positive cases, three were in Santa Maria.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Four cases were in Goleta.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another one is recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,509 cases, of which 152 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 675.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.email: kschallhorn@newspress.com