26 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, the highest number, 8, were reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, 4 cases were in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 3 cases.

5 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

2 cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 1 case.

One case was reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was reported in the City of Goleta.

The location of one case was pending.

Twenty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another five are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,641 cases, of which 240 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 543.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 66% of the eligible 5-and-older population are fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 73.9%.

Of the entire county population, 62% are fully vaccinated.

The county also released numbers for Sunday’s and Saturday’s cases.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 7 cases, were in the community of Orcutt according to the Public Health Department.

Three cases were reported in Santa Maria.

One case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 3 cases.

Two cases were in the City of Goleta.

Two cases were reported in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The location of one case was pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 17, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 6 cases.

Elsewhere, 1 case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 5 cases.

Two cases were in the City of Goleta.

One case was reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

