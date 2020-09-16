26 new COVID-19 cases announced, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 8,741.

The county also reported an additional death, bringing the county’s total to 107, which is an increase now of 80 deaths since June 22.

The decedent resided in the city of Santa Maria, which now has 59 deaths, the most of any city in the county. The individual was between the ages of 50 and 69, had underlying health conditions and was not associated with a congregate living facility, according to officials.

Of the total cases, only 149 are considered active, with 32 people recovering in the hospital and eight people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cottage Health also provided an update to its numbers Tuesday, revealing that it is caring for a total of 244 patients across all campuses.

Of those, 188 are acute care patients meaning that 200 acute care beds remain available.

The city of Santa Maria reported 12 new cases Tuesday and now has a total of 3,764 cases, 44 of which are active. The city of Santa Barbara is the next closest with 19 active cases, while Lompoc has 18.

Isla Vista continues seeing a rise in cases as the community announced six new cases, bringing its total to 193, 10 of which are active. Since Aug. 3, the small town near UCSB has seen an increase of 140 new cases.

Orcutt had three new cases, Santa Barbara reported two, and both the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe and the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota announced one new case.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the biggest increase included the 18 to 29 age range which had 12 new cases, bringing the total to 2,518.

There were also four new cases in the 30 to 49 age range, bringing the total to 3,270, the most in the county.

The 0-17 age range had four new cases, 50-69 had five and those in the 70-plus group had two new cases.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 135,742 tests. Of those, 126,435 have tested negative, 8,741 positive and 363 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,485 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

