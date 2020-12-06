Home Local
Local

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A group of people march up State Street on Friday night protesting the ongoing lockdown and the regional stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The group held signs calling for residents to “Take Back California,” with other signs claiming that masks provide a “false sense of security” in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More