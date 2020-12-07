Home Life
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A seagull rests on Bud Bottoms’ dolphin fountain in front of Stearns Wharf. The late Santa Barbara sculptor unveiled the fountain in 1985, and it was restored in 2015 in work funded by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
