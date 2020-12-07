0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA seagull rests on Bud Bottoms’ dolphin fountain in front of Stearns Wharf. The late Santa Barbara sculptor unveiled the fountain in 1985, and it was restored in 2015 in work funded by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Maker’s Market at Paseo Nuevo next post SB Tennis Club Gallery holds annual competition Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.