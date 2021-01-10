0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. NAVY/ MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS ELLIOT SCHAUDTLt. Joseph Bayo, from Santa Barbara, operates as arresting gear officer as an F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to provide close-air support to Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post COVID-19 vaccines for essential workers next post Traffic, Crime, and Fire Blotter Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.