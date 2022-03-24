28 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Of those, eight were reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department. Another eight cases were in Isla Vista.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Santa Ynez Valley and two in Lompoc.

One case was in Goleta.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases were pending.

Eighteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,125 cases, of which 176 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 669.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

