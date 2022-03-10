28 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Wednesday.

Of the new cases, the highest number, nine, was reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

An additional eight cases were in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of one case was pending.

Twenty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,753 cases, of which 195 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 658.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

